Man punched, strangled partner in Lavington home while kids inside

A father who strangled and punched his partner at her Lavington home while their young children were in the house has admitted to several charges.
The 26-year-old had attended the Kaitlers Road home on the morning of October 3 last year.
Albury Local Court heard the man was mumbling about having no drinks or smokes for the past week, and blamed his partner and kids for this.
He started getting louder and louder.
He walked out of a bathroom and entered the bedroom where the victim had been with her son.
The man punched her multiple times as the victim moved backwards.
He grabbed her around the neck, choking her and telling her how she was useless and had ruined his life.
The woman used both of her feet to push away from the man.
She suffered bleeding and a crape to her forehead, and fell on the ground in the corner of the room.
The man kneeled on her, pressing down on the middle of her back and preventing her from leaving the property.
The woman suffered bruising to her buttocks and shoulder.
The victim managed to pack up her bags and walk to her car, but the man followed and punched a side mirror of the vehicle while yelling.
He took her handbag, preventing her from leaving the property.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
The man refused to hand over the children to the victim and she fled without them.
She went to a friend's house nearby and spoke to police.
She initially only reported a verbal argument, fearing retaliation, but gave further details on October 4.
The man was arrested at his rural home the following day and largely denied the allegations, but admitted in court to charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaching an intervention order and property damage.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the man undertake a 12 month community corrections order.
