Long serving Wodonga detective acquitted of all charges in court

A long serving Wodonga detective has been acquitted of several charges in court.
The leading senior constable contested the domestic related charges at a hearing spanning several days.
Charges against the family violence investigator were dismissed in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, ending a lengthy legal process.
