The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Long serving Wodonga detective acquitted of all charges in court

By Local News
Updated April 29 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long serving Wodonga detective acquitted of all charges in court
Long serving Wodonga detective acquitted of all charges in court

A long serving Wodonga detective has been acquitted of several charges in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.