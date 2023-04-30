There might not be any snow around, but that hasn't stopped defence force members from honing their biathlon skiing and shooting skills.
A group of 14 soldiers, sailors and aviators participated in a skiing and biathlon training activity in Wodonga at the weekend.
The sport of biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, with trainees using roller skis to hone their skills ahead of winter competitions.
"It's a sport that is both physically and mentally challenging," Major Will Miles said.
"It involves two skill sets that are really important for all soldiers, sailors and aviators.
"You have to have really good aerobic fitness - you're skiing long distances - but you also have to lower your heart rate so you can shoot effectively and precisely."
The training, which ran from Thursday, April 27, to Sunday, April 30, involved the use of live ammunition and laser rifles.
A two-week competition is held at Mount Hotham each winter.
Participants travelled from across NSW, the ACT, and Victoria for the training.
