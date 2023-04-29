Border homes sell under hammer but agent says market is cooling

Multiple homes have sold under the hammer at weekend auctions amid signs the market is cooling.
A dated six bedroom home on Prune Street in Springdale Heights will undergo a major renovation after selling for $510,000 on Saturday.
An opening offer of $450,000 was made for the property after a hesitant start, followed by a $510,000 vendor bid.
The vendor bid was matched by the eventual purchaser.
The three bathroom home, on a 1108 square metre block, was described as "colossal" by auctioneer George Bourdis.
"We have a colossal home which needs a bit of a refurb that will see you into the future," he told attendees.
"I think it's one of the most unique homes in Albury-Wodonga."
Mr Bourdis said the buyer of the home, which included a full size billiard table, a bar, and a large pool, planned to renovate it and "turn it into a lovely family home".
Two nearby units on one title also sold on Prune Street on Saturday morning.
They went under the hammer for $580,000.
"It probably reinforces that the market's starting to come back," Mr Bourdis said.
A Wilson Street home in Wodonga also sold for $400,000, with three people making bids.
"It isn't dying like everyone's saying it's dying," agent Harley Maclachlan said of the Border market.
"I think there's confidence that things are about to turn for the better.
"I wouldn't say the heat's completely come out, I think with the right strategy, campaign and team things are still going to sell."
A home on Banksia Street in West Albury also sold for $400,000, with five registered bidders.
Another West Albury home was also withdrawn from auction.
A 4.4 hectare lifestyle property on Gullifer Lane in Bonegilla was also passed in with a vendor bid of $1.5 million.
