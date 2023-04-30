Woman sat on man's head in anger at end of Wangaratta bender

A drug addict who attacked a man in her home and smashed his mobile phone at the end of a bender couldn't give an explanation for the offending.
Tracey Higgott has admitted to a string of charges in court, including over the early morning incident on December 29 last year.
The Wangaratta Magistrate's Court heard Higgott had returned home after a two-day bender.
She became angry at the 22-year-old victim and sat on his head about 4.10am, leaving him unable to move for about five minutes.
She grabbed his phone, worth $1000, and threw it on the floor three times, causing it to break.
The 51-year-old threatened to kill the victim and was eventually arrested after a report was made to police.
The court heard she couldn't really give a reason for the incident.
While on bail for that offence, Higgott attended the Wangaratta Kmart.
She was inside for about 15 minutes on January 25 and selected some gumboots, which she put on her feet about 11.40am.
Higgott made no attempt to pay and simply walked out.
A staff member was suspicious as the $25 boots were new stock and it was thought that none had been sold.
CCTV was reviewed and Higgott was arrested and charged on February 24.
"Can't remember that far back lads," she told police during an interview.
Higgott also admitted to an incident in May, 2021, where she found a credit card and made a small purchase, with another person continuing to use it later online.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said her behaviour was "not on".
"If you don't have shoes, don't go and help yourself to them," he said.
Mr Watkins imposed a fine of $500.
The boots weren't recovered with compensation sought.
"They're not the boots there are they?" Mr Watkins asked Higgott of her footwear while she walked out of court.
She denied they were.
