Mark Doolan kicks eight goals in Chiltern's thumping win over Mitta United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 7:00pm
Swans ruckman Scott Meyer gets to grips with Mitta's Jesse Kennett. Picture by Mark Jesser
Eight goals from the boot of Mark Doolan helped Chiltern shatter Mitta's undefeated record with a 61-point thumping at Eskdale.

