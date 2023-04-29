Eight goals from the boot of Mark Doolan helped Chiltern shatter Mitta's undefeated record with a 61-point thumping at Eskdale.
Doolan kicked five majors in the final quarter alone as the reigning premiers flexed their muscles to run out 20.7 (127) to 9.12 (66) victors.
The Mountain Men had started 3-0 but this was their first real test having opened up against Wodonga Saints, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Wahgunyah.
By contrast, Chiltern came into the game with just one win to their name after losing to Beechworth in round one and being held to a draw by Yackandandah.
However, the visitors set the tone early by kicking six goals to one in the first quarter and Mitta were never able to force their way back into the contest.
Chiltern led by 29 points at the first break, Jayden Vandermeer and coach Brad Hibberson having slotted two goals apiece, before threatening to run away with things early in the second term.
Three straight goals from Doolan, John Spencer and Ashton Brookes blew the margin out to 47 points although Mitta then began to compose themselves and responded through Ethan Redcliffe, Louis Miller and Jarrod Hodgkin.
Redcliffe came into the game having kicked 33 goals in the first three rounds but he was well-shackled by Nicholas Stephens despite the young Swan giving away a few centimetres in height.
Brookes and Hibberson both had three goals by half-time, with Chiltern leading by 40 points.
It was more of an even contest in the third quarter, the teams kicking three goals apiece, although you always felt the Swans had their hosts at arm's length and were able to find another gear when they needed it.
Chiltern's superior fitness told in the closing stages and they were able to force repeat entries inside forward 50, with Doolan more often than not getting his hands on the footy.
The former Wodonga Raider simply didn't look like missing and Mitta's players were relieved to hear the final siren.
"Our four-quarter effort was really pleasing," Hibberson said.
"We had a few out in round one, we played one quarter of footy, the next week we played two and we're just building from that.
"We want to play four quarters of footy and see if sides can keep up with us.
"There wasn't a bloke out there who didn't do his job."
The Mountain Men had made their best start to a season since 2011 but the manner of Chiltern's victory sent a clear statement.
"I think Mitta are definitely going to make the finals," Hibberson said.
"They're probably got an easier draw, bearing in mind where they've come from (10th last season) but they've still got a lot of talent in their side.
"We knew that and we set ourselves to come up here and give it to them.
"We wanted to see if they could handle the pressure, because they wouldn't have had the pressure the last few weeks.
"That was our main focus, our pressure on the ball-carrier."
Spencer finished with four goals, more than doubling his tally since rejoining the Swans, while Redcliffe added three to his total for the season.
"Chiltern are a good side, they got on top of us early and put us under a fair bit of pressure," Mitta coach Luke Hodgkin said.
"We just couldn't have a period where we kicked two or three goals to get ourselves back in the game.
"We missed a few easy chances and you can't afford to do that against a good side.
"They taught us a bit of a lesson in the end.
"They're the reigning premiers for a reason; when they get their game going, they're hard to stop.
"If you look at the scoreboard, they only had six scoring shots more than us so it's probably not as bad as it looks but we've got a fair bit of work to do on how we defend and how we stop their ball movement.
"The fact of the matter is we've got a pretty new group, we've got a lot of players that haven't played a lot of footy together and it's round four.
"We get another crack at these guys in round 15 and we've got to close the gap.
"But we've got a lot of time to do it, we don't need to panic, we'll just get to work on the track and we'll be better for it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.