Myrtleford beats Wangaratta Rovers, game called off seven seconds early

Myrtleford pipped Wangaratta Rovers in a one-point thriller in a game which was called off seven seconds early due to a serious injury on Saturday, April 29.
Wangaratta Rovers' youngster Will McCarthy was heavily concussed in a tackle and there were immediate concerns for his safety with players waving to trainers for assistance.
Myrtleford led 15.6 (96) to 14.11 (95) after Declan Bren kicked the match-winner with 58 seconds left.
It was a crackerjack match, but every person at Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve quickly realised the seriousness of the injury and the football suddenly became of secondary importance.
An ambulance was called and Rovers' playing coach Sam Murray offered to end the game early.
However, the umpires followed the rules which state 30 minutes need to lapse before the game is called off.
Once that occurred, the game was called off at 4.52pm.
The Border Mail and the wider football-netball community would like to pass on best wishes to Will McCarthy, his family, friends and Wangaratta Rovers.
