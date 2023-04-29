The Border Mail
Myrtleford beats Wangaratta Rovers, game called off seven seconds early

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 29 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:59pm
Wangaratta Rovers' Will McCarthy is treated by medical staff after he was concussed against Myrtleford. The Border Mail has elected to only use this picture at this early stage given the serious nature of the concussion and out of respect to Will, his family, friends and Wangaratta Rovers. Some may find the other pictures distressing. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford pipped Wangaratta Rovers in a one-point thriller in a game which was called off seven seconds early due to a serious injury on Saturday, April 29.

Sports Journalist

