ROUND FOUR
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 7.4 (46) lost to Yarrawonga 17.27 (129)
Wangaratta 18.19 (127) def North Albury 7.8 (50)
Bye: Albury, Lavington, Wodonga
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 49 lost to Yarrawonga 63
Myrtleford 60 def Wang. Rovers 28
Wangaratta 56 def North Albury 38
Bye: Albury, Lavington, Wodonga
ROUND THREE
Osborne 14.16 (100) def Holbrook 9.8 (62)
Jindera 9.1 (55) def Bill. Crows 4.12 (36)
Lockhart 8.12 (60) lost to CDHBU 14.4 (88)
Brock-Burrum 6.8 (44) lost to Howlong 11.8 (74)
RWW Giants 10.6 (66) def Culcairn 9.2 (56)
Henty 20.16 (136) def Magpies 7.7 (49)
ROUND FOUR
Beechworth 13.12 (90) def Tallangatta 9.11 (65)
Kiewa-SC 26.21 (177) def Dederang-MB 3.2 (20)
Rutherglen 9.6 (60) lost to Thurgoona 19.17 (131)
Yackandandah 49.25 (319) def Wahgunyah 0.2 (2)
Wod. Saints 7.11 (53) lost to Barnawartha 14.10 (94)
ROUND TWO
Cudgewa 28.14 (182) def Corryong 6.6 (42)
Tumbarumba 5.14 (44) lost to Bullioh 6.14 (50)
