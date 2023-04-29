Casey George booted 20 goals for Yackandandah in a huge win over Wahgunyah.
George's monster haul wasn't even half of the Roos' score as they racked up 49.25 (319) to 0.2 (2).
Predominantly a reserves player last season, George has been ever-present for Darren Holmes' side so far in 2023.
There were four goals each for Ben McIntosh, James Greenwood and Bailey Dale on another concerning afternoon for Wahgunyah.
Having picked up the wooden spoon last season, they've lost their first four games of 2023 by an average of 213 points and were unable to field a reserve grade side on Saturday.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek are the new leaders after seven goals from Connor Newnham helped the Hawks defeat Dederang-Mt Beauty by 26.21 (177) to 3.2 (20).
Beechworth are the only other undefeated side following their 13.12 (90) to 9.11 (65) victory over Tallangatta.
There was a first win of the season for Thurgoona, who saw off Rutherglen by 71 points, while Barnawartha proved too strong for Wodonga Saints, winning by 14.10 (94) to 7.11 (53).
