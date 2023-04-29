The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Casey George kicks 20 goals in Yackandandah's huge win over Wahgunyah

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey George was also part of Yackandandah's premiership-winning cricket side last summer. Picture by Mark Jesser
Casey George was also part of Yackandandah's premiership-winning cricket side last summer. Picture by Mark Jesser

Casey George booted 20 goals for Yackandandah in a huge win over Wahgunyah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.