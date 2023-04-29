YOUNGSTER Liz Murphy has delivered the best performance of her fledgling NBL1 career, hitting 28 points to guide the Bandits to a convincing win against Penrith on Saturday night.
Only eight games into her Bandits career, the 16-year-old hit a remarkable eight from 10 three-point shots to light up Lauren Jackson Sports Centre in Albury.
Murphy was dynamic around the court as well, grabbing four steals and six rebounds and running the ball with speed and aggression.
The Bandits put Penrith to the sword in the third quarter, after a first half in which the Panthers stubbornly reeled in a few early leads to be within two-points at the main break.
But the third quarter was the decider with Murphy - along with good support from rebounding pair Ashlee Hannan and Sarah Mellington - leading the way as the Bandits piled on 27 points to 13.
Hannan ended the night with seven rebounds and 14 points while Mellington posted 15 points with four boards. Captain Emma Mahady was typically industrious with 12 and six.
Coach Matt Paps shared the game-time around in the last quarter, with Georgie Salinger and Maeve Connell getting on the scoreboard.
But the night belonged to Murphy who was mobbed by young fans for an autograph after the final buzzer.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak and lifts the Bandits one-spot up the ladder to sixth.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.