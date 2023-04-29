The Border Mail
Liz Murphy hits a career-high 28 to lead the Bandits to their first win in four games

By John Conroy
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 8:36pm
Liz Murphy was dynamic for the Bandits, hitting eight from 10 three-point attempts on the way to 28 points. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Liz Murphy was dynamic for the Bandits, hitting eight from 10 three-point attempts on the way to 28 points. Pictures by James Wiltshire

YOUNGSTER Liz Murphy has delivered the best performance of her fledgling NBL1 career, hitting 28 points to guide the Bandits to a convincing win against Penrith on Saturday night.

