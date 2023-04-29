Perennial powerhouse Osborne sent an ominous warning that it remains the benchmark of the competition after disposing of grand final nemesis Holbrook by 38-points at Osborne on Saturday.
Inspired by the challenge of facing their biggest rival, the Tigers flexed their muscles in the opening quarter, kicking six goals to two and were never seriously challenged as they cruised to a 14.16 (100) to 9.8 (62) victory.
After stunning Osborne in last year's decider and adding prized recruit Raven Jolliffe and the return of Josh Jones, many pundits had the Brookers as flag favourites.
But make no mistake, the Tigers still remain the side to beat and boast a phenomenal record of 37 consecutive home and away wins under coach Joel Mackie.
While the Tigers' onball brigade took a hit over the off-season with the departure of Nick Madden, Isaac McDonnell and Will Ryan they still boast plenty of midfield grunt.
Madden's older brother Daniel has taken his game to another level in the ruck while the addition of Matt McGrory and Dan O'Connell has injected some class.
O'Connell missed on the weekend but McGrory is a super-fit midfielder who oozes class and is on the podium as the most ripped player in the Hume league.
Mackie said it was pleasing to apply some scoreboard pressure early and then be able to respond when the Brookers tried to wrest back the momentum.
"We got on a bit of a run in that first-quarter to take control of the match and then had the momentum early in the second quarter but probably didn't capitalise," he said.
"We knew they were going to surge at some point and they kicked the last three goals of the second term to get within four goals and back in the game.
"It sort of undid some of our hard work but we had the scoring end in the third term.
"I hurt my groin before half-time and Declan O'Rourke hurt his shoulder so we were a couple of rotations down in the second-half.
"So we were two down but I thought we were really clean around the contest in the third quarter and probably produced our best footy of the season so far.
"We kicked six goals to one and certainly made the most of our opportunities."
The Tigers had nine individual goal scorers for the match with Ed O'Connell booting three from a flank to emerge as his side's best.
Connor Galvin was also back to his damaging best after shaking off the effects of a recent virus.
Key defender Duncan McMaster kept Brookers spearhead Luke Gestier to one goal while Madden, McGrory and Harrison Miller racked up plenty of touches.
Miller is the nephew of Mackie and is a speedy teenager who predominantly played in the under-16's for Albury last year.
The Brookers struggled in attack with Gestier well held with the exception of Andrew Mackinlay who booted five goals.
Grand final hero John Mitchell missed for the Brookers as did coach Matt Sharp who coached from the sidelines for the third week in a row.
