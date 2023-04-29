The Border Mail
Osborne stamp itself as flag favourites after comfortable win over reigning premier Holbrook

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 29 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 8:36pm
Osborne's Ed O'Connell was best on ground for the Tigers. Picture by Laura McDonnell
Perennial powerhouse Osborne sent an ominous warning that it remains the benchmark of the competition after disposing of grand final nemesis Holbrook by 38-points at Osborne on Saturday.

