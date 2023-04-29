The Border Mail
Myrtleford topples Wangaratta Rovers in Ovens and Murray A grade netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 30 2023 - 9:36am, first published April 29 2023 - 8:45pm
Yarrawonga's Laura Ryan was strong in the 14-goal win over Wodonga Raiders. The Pigeons are undefeated and will host Lavington in round five on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford remains one of two unbeaten teams after posting a 32-goal win over winless Wangaratta Rovers in Ovens and Murray A grade netball on Saturday, April 29.

