Myrtleford remains one of two unbeaten teams after posting a 32-goal win over winless Wangaratta Rovers in Ovens and Murray A grade netball on Saturday, April 29.
The rejuvenated Saints were able to experiment in the 60-28 home win.
"We played with a lot of freedom, we were able to make a lot of changes through the game to look at a number of different combinations and they all worked amazingly," co-coach Olivia La Spina said.
The first-year mentor, who will now be known by her married name after starting the year as Olivia Sinclair, was delighted with the three-pronged attacking unit.
"We had an opportunity to take Bec Piazza off for a quarter, which we rarely get to do being a tall goal shooter, we had Saige Broz and Sally Botter in there, we moved Georgia Ryan back to goal keeper to have a look at her there as well, we moved our mid-courters around, so it's nice to know we've got that versatility," she offered.
Myrtleford rattled on 16 goals respectively in the first three quarters, with Piazza (30), Broz (16) and Botter (14) in fine form.
Broz joined defender Sophie Hanrahan and Ryan as the Saints' best.
Kelsie Wilson (18) and Rebecca Kreltszheim (10) completed the Hawks' scoring.
Kreltszheim was outstanding, with support from Skye Fulton and Molly Murray.
Yarrawonga also maintained its unbeaten streak with a 63-49 win over Wodonga Raiders in what was a top of the table clash.
The home side grabbed a jump on the ladder leaders with an entertaining 15-11 first quarter.
However, the visitors seized the momentum with an 18-goal second stanza and then sealed the result with a dominant 21-goal third term.
Madeleine Allan top-scored for the Pigeons with 33 goals, with Hannah Symes and centre Laura Ryan superb in the win.
Taylor Donelan (27) and Emily Stewart (14) comprised the bulk of Raiders' scoring,
Blaynee House, Maggie St John and Eliza Howard were the pick of the home outfit.
And in the final game of round four, Wangaratta defeated North Albury 56-38.
Wangaratta raced to an early lead after the first quarter, 19-9, and never relented.
Georgia Clark led the Pies' scoring with 30 goals, with Kellie Keen (17) and Amy Byrne (9) also chipping in.
Clark and Keen were terrific for the home outfit, while Katie Dean, who recently became the first player in the club's 30-year history to play 200 club games, was also strong.
North's Lily Kelly (22) and Sophia Kohlhagen (16) scored the Hoppers' goals, with the latter and Isabella Clancy among the best.
