The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zoe Rae and Kate Charlton star in Chiltern's win away to Mitta United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
April 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitta United move the ball forward against Chiltern at Eskdale on Saturday.
Mitta United move the ball forward against Chiltern at Eskdale on Saturday.

Chiltern took down last season's losing grand finalists on Saturday to make it three wins from four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.