Chiltern took down last season's losing grand finalists on Saturday to make it three wins from four.
The Swans made a storming start at Eskdale and went on to beat Mitta 55-30.
"That was very important to us," Chiltern coach Lee Brookes said.
"We played against Yack and felt we could have pushed harder; it was just our lapses that cost us. Starting and finishing the game well was a high priority for us."
Chiltern's win was built on superb defensive pressure, with the visitors able to convert their turnovers into goals at key times.
Zoe Rae was excellent, shooting 30 goals, while Kate Charlton had a fine game in the midcourt.
"We've only lost one game and we're sitting where we think we should be at," Brookes said.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek beat Dederang-Mt Beauty 66-18 and Beechworth went down 59-40 at home to Tallangatta, while Barnawartha claimed a 67-32 win over Wodonga Saints at Martin Park.
