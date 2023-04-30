A former Albury woman has shared her story of the tremendous support given to her family by Legacy during a conversation with King Charles III.
Now living in London, where she works as a nurse, Celia Trevor got the opportunity to chat and shake hands with the monarch days before his coronation.
She had just taken part in a special Legacy event in Britain.
Ms Trevor was selected as a relay runner in The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, which finished in London on Saturday, April 29.
The meeting happened a week before the king's coronation takes place next Saturday, May 6.
The 25-year-old moved to London in August as an oncology nurse, working for the past few months at The Royal Mardsen Hospital.
Ms Trevor said although the king didn't speak of his coronation, she was surprised that he took the time to talk to each person.
"He greeted us all and had a chat to us about where we were from, the torch relay and our association with legacy," she said.
"It was such an honour to meet the king."
The event took place at Buckingham Palace, with some of Legacy Australia's widows and families - along with volunteers and Legatees - getting to meet the king.
Among those at the special gathering was Australian Victoria Cross recipient Daniel Keighran, who presented the king with a Legacy centenary commemorative torch to thank him for his backing of the organisation.
Ms Trevor said she was thankful for Legacy and the support she and her sister, Chloe, had received after their father died unexpectedly in 2001 from a brain haemorrhage.
That followed "what should have been a fairly safe operation".
Her mother, Beth Hawkins, who lives in Albury, said Albury Legacy had provided her family with plenty of support, especially "individual Legatees who have been good, strong mentors".
She said the team in Albury were "fabulous".
"I'm very proud of both girls, their dad loved them so much and it was tragic when he died."
Ms Trevor said she was living out her "dream life in London" and was amazed when she was asked to take part in the London relay.
"I'm very grateful to the charity for all it's done for me and my family," she said.
"It's not government funded and relies solely on donations to support its families."
