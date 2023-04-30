The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers' Will McCarthy discharged from hospital after concussion

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:27am
Myrtleford's Josh Muraca looks concerned for Wangaratta Rovers' Will McCarthy after tackling him with only seven seconds left. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford's Josh Muraca looks concerned for Wangaratta Rovers' Will McCarthy after tackling him with only seven seconds left. Picture by Mark Jesser

The tight-knit Ovens and Murray Football Netball League community can breathe a collective sigh of relief after Wangaratta Rovers' teenager Will McCarthy was discharged from hospital.

