The tight-knit Ovens and Murray Football Netball League community can breathe a collective sigh of relief after Wangaratta Rovers' teenager Will McCarthy was discharged from hospital.
McCarthy, who was playing only his second senior game and is still eligible for under 18s, was knocked out with seven seconds left against Myrtleford at the latter's McNamara Reserve on Saturday, April 29.
Myrtleford had just grabbed a one-point lead in a riveting game, but the final result quickly became inconsequential as there were immediate concerns for McCarthy's safety.
Players from both teams initially remained in their positions as trainers treated the youngster, but with an ambulance called, Rovers' playing coach Sam Murray offered to call the game off.
However, the umpires followed the rules which state 30 minutes must be given before a game is abandoned.
"Footy's so little in comparison to someone's health, but we've got great medical support and really good people who will support Will and we will all wrap our arms around Will and make sure he's OK," Murray offered.
It was a sad way to finish what had been a cracking game.
"It was really unfortunate for the young fellow involved, what looked to be a fairly innocuous incident has turned out to be very serious, we just hope he's OK," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar said immediately after the match, although Josh Muraca was later reported.
And the club received good news yesterday morning.
"Will's been checked out of hospital and while there were concerns with his neck, there's doesn't appear to be a neck injury and he's recovering OK," Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan explained.
There were no reports immediately after the game, however Myrtleford's Muraca has now been charged with rough conduct after he was yellow carded and sent off for 15 minutes after the McCarthy tackle.
