A PLANNED $1 million rejig to Beechworth's 1858 courthouse to draw more tourists has upset preservationists who have appealed to Heritage Victoria to block changes.
Changes of concern to the Beechworth History and Heritage Society are a ramp on the court's facade and changes to walls and ceilings for AV equipment.
They are proposed by Indigo Council for its $1 million Kelly Trails project which seeks to lure visitors with technology such as projected images on walls.
The society has formally objected to Heritage Victoria which is required to approve changes because the building is on a stage register.
In a submission, the society's president Elizabeth Mason argues the alterations will be "deleterious to the building's fabric" and "with all that digital technologies offer in 2023 such change should not come at an intrusive physical cost".
Ms Mason told The Border Mail a metal access ramp at the front entrance would "change the look of the courthouse from Beechworth's main street".
She noted there was already a ramp at a side entrance to the court.
Fellow preservationist Jamie Kronborg is concerned that change could effect a bid for national heritage listing of the justice precinct.
"I don't think anyone is averse to change but the community has got to be informed and realise the impact of change," he said.
Indigo Council chief executive Trevor Ierino said the project had been developed with input from the shire's heritage adviser.
"We have paid significant attention to complying with all the state heritage protections and guidelines, to ensure that the project's goals align with the broader heritage and conservation objectives," Mr Ierino said.
He said a ramp at the front of the building would provide greater access and "additionally two fire exits are required for all abilities".
"The front entrance ramp will have no impact on the physical building and is reversible," Mr Ierino said.
"It will not compromise the integrity and aesthetic value of the courthouse."
Mr Ierino rejected the proposition the changes could harm a national heritage listing, saying the new story-telling would "enhance visitors' understanding and appreciation of the justice precinct's heritage value".
The society was the only submission Heritage Victoria received after it sought feedback on the council's plans.
"A permit application for alterations to the Beechworth courthouse is currently being assessed and a decision will be made by June this year," a Heritage Victoria spokesperson said.
If approval is given, the council plans to have the new tourist set-up start in July.
