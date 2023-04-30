WODONGA mayor Ron Mildren says Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas should not be scared to speak to opponents of an Albury hospital upgrade.
Ms Thomas has snubbed Wodonga Council which is leading a campaign for a new hospital for the Border instead of accepting a Victorian-NSW funded redevelopment in Albury.
Cr Mildren said: "There's nothing for the Health Minister to fear from what we're trying to put in place.
"We want an opportunity to talk about solutions to the problems that have been raised and they're being raised by a number of people, including I believe Albury Wodonga Health...so I think the minister shouldn't have anything to fear to have a chat to us and we can offer comments and perhaps even build a legacy for her in her home region."
Cr Mildren suggested Ms Thomas may be more willing to speak after the Victorian state budget on May 23, 2023 sets out future health spending.
"I think this budget is going to be a very, very, very tight budget," he said.
"I think the Premier has come out and made some statements about that and as a consequence I would expect ministers to be a little careful not to go out making statements...they can't back up when the budget comes out."
Meanwhile, Border kidney specialist David Rutherford has challenged the upbeat outlook of Albury mayor Kylie King on the Borella Road hospital upgrade.
Cr King said on Friday: "I expect the right number of beds will be there, the right amount of theatre operating rooms, the right facilities for us to attract the best and brightest surgeons and doctors and nurses and staff."
Dr Rutherford posited on Twitter in response: "It is far from certain that any of these things will be delivered, but the hope that we will be able to attract the 'best and the brightest' is especially forlorn - public specialists here don't even have an office, not even a shared one, and no guarantee has been given of change."
Cr Mildren says the board of AWH board is "starting to look like it is crying out for help from the community to support it to take the case back into the political powers" to get "a better outcome".
Board chairman Matt Burke replied with a statement which stressed there would be community consultation on the planned Albury upgrade.
Albury hospital's latest code yellow emergency ended on Friday April 28, 2023 after being invoked on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
