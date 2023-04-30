The match between RWW Giants and Culcairn was delayed for close to an hour after young Lion Cassidy McAliece was knocked unconscious in a tackle in the opening minutes of their clash at Walla on Saturday.
McAliece was left motionless after his head hit the ground after his arms were pinned in a tackle.
The Border Mail understands there was no malice in the incident.
"About five minutes into the game Cassidy McAliece got knocked out in a tackle," Culcairn football manager Brendan Sheather said.
"Cassidy had the ball and probably took a step too many and got tackled.
"There wasn't any malice, the Giants player just came in from the side and pinned his arms and Cassidy hit his head on the ground and was out cold.
"He was out for several minutes before he came to and the trainers decided to leave him on the ground while the ambulance arrived which was about 45 minutes later.
"Cassidy's father, Brett, is one of our trainers which was obviously tough to deal with when you see your son get hurt like that.
"But the trainers from both sides did a great job and took every precaution to make sure that Cassidy remained stationary and wasn't moved until paramedics arrived."
When play resumed, officials decided to abandon the remainder of the first quarter and played less than 10-minutes of the second quarter to make up time.
"The game was held up for the best part of an hour while an ambulance arrived from Lockhart," Sheather said.
"By the time Cassidy was put in the ambulance, there was only about six or seven minutes left before half-time.
"Then the players had a five minute break before playing the second-half."
The Giants went on to win the match 10.6 (66) to 9.2 (56).
Sheather said he had contacted McAliece's family on Sunday and he had escaped any serious injury.
"Cassidy spent the night in the Albury Base hospital where he had some scans," he said.
"The scans revealed a little bit of bleeding but they weren't concerned.
"His family expected him to be released from hospital at some stage on Sunday."
Meanwhile a lacklustre Jindera was forced hard to earn the four points over a determined Billabong Crows at Jindera.
The Bulldogs were restricted to two goals in the opening half with Connor Hargreaves, Khristopher Willett and Joey Kenna showing plenty of resistance for the visitors.
The Bulldogs were able to lift in the second-half and boot seven goals to one to win 9.1 (55) to 4.12 (36).
