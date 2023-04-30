The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Culcairn's Cassidy McAliece taken to hospital by ambulance after being knocked unconscious in tackle

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culcairn's Cassidy McAliece pictured in the centre with socks down.
Culcairn's Cassidy McAliece pictured in the centre with socks down.

The match between RWW Giants and Culcairn was delayed for close to an hour after young Lion Cassidy McAliece was knocked unconscious in a tackle in the opening minutes of their clash at Walla on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.