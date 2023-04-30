The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga defeats Wodonga Raiders by 83 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 30 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders' Alex Daly punches the ball just in front of Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams. Despite being heavily marked, Williams still kicked six goals. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Wodonga Raiders' Alex Daly punches the ball just in front of Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams. Despite being heavily marked, Williams still kicked six goals. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga's search for a more balanced attack took an important, albeit inaccurate, step forward in an 83-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.