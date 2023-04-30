Yarrawonga's search for a more balanced attack took an important, albeit inaccurate, step forward in an 83-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.
The visitors had 44 scoring shots to 11 in the 17.27 (129) to 7.4 (46) win.
"The conditions had nothing to do with it, it was a perfect day for footy," Pigeons' captain Leigh Masters admitted.
"I think early on we were probably raffling them off, we weren't making the most of the opportunities and I think it was contagious."
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams kicked six majors, while Matt Casey and Nick Fothergill kicked four apiece.
Casey started in defence, but pushed forward and was a constant threat with his marking ability and powerful boot.
It comes just a week after youngster Ned Pendergast had his breakout game with four goals against Wangaratta's big name defenders.
"That's what we identified, we need to do that," Masters replied when asked if the Pigeons are looking for greater variety in attack.
"Leigh's always going to kick them, but if we can get other avenues, it helps him as well, so he doesn't have three blokes hanging off him."
Despite being heavily marked, as he always is, Williams still leads the goalkicking with 19 after four rounds, four ahead of in-form Wangaratta Rover Alex Marklew.
The match should have been over by quarter-time as the Pigeons had landed just 2.9 to 0.1.
And it was just as bad at half-time as the premiership favourites laboured to 4.17, before finding their range with 13.10 after the main break.
Williams was superb for the Pigeons, while former coach Mark Whiley's resurgence continues.
After playing a variety of positions in recent years, unselfishly filling holes where needed, Whiley has been superb in the midfield, but he also managed two goals to underline his danger to opposition teams.
Converted defender Bailey Frauenfelder, on-baller Willie Wheeler, ruck Lach Howe and wing Ryan Bruce, who's been terrific in the past two games, also featured.
Raiders were best served by Ned Conway, Indhi Kotzur, who's still eligible for under 18s, and defender Alex Daly.
The league now returns to the 2023 version of normality, with the absence of Corowa-Rutherglen this season certainly affecting the competition's momentum.
Lavington is coming off the bye created by starting the season in the home clash against Wodonga in the standalone fixture of April 1 and will travel to Yarrawonga on Saturday, May 6.
It's a tough test for the Panthers, who will have played just the one game in the previous 25 days.
That was a seven-point loss against Wangaratta Rovers on April 22 and while the regular season is only a quarter of the way through, the undefeated start by Wodonga and Albury, plus the strong form of Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers, means Lavington is already under pressure for an expected finals spot.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders will start slight underdogs away to a rapidly improving North Albury in the battle of the only winless outfits.
