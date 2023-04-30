Howlong notched its first win of the season with a 30 point victory over Brock-Burrum at Brocklesby on Saturday.
The Spiders were desperate to open their account after having to play Osborne and Holbrook in the opening two rounds.
In a danger match, the Spiders were missing midfield maestros Hamish Clark (wedding) and Ben Baker (knee).
Matthew Wilson, Nick Shelley and Peter Hancock stepped up in their absence to ensure the Spiders secured a valuable four points.
Wilson has been in red-hot form for the Spiders since crossing from Corowa-Rutherglen and is classy ball user.
Giants recruit Nick Shelley was also outstanding for the visitors in restricting Saints coach Peter Cook to one goal while Hancock dominated the hit-outs for the Spiders.
Spiders coach Matt McDonald said it was a crucial win ahead of another tough clash against Jindera this weekend.
"It was always going to be a bit of an unknown with 'Bake's' and 'Hammer' (Clark) out," McDonald said.
"But it give us a chance to have a look at a few other guys play in the midfield.
"The midfield really performed led by Matt Wilson with his pinpoint delivery a real highlight.
"Matt rarely wastes a kick and is fit and works really hard and a great addition to our side.
"We have a tough draw, so it was good to get the four points after losing to Osborne and Holbrook.
"Jindera is obviously another tough match this week who has got a lot of quality tall's and weren't far off from making the grand final last year."
