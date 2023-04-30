The Border Mail
La Trobe University offers former nurses scholarships to get back into workforce

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated April 30 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
The scholarships cover fees for a 12-week, self-paced online program, leaving more than $6,000 to the recipient for costs associated with a four-week placement.
Former nurses could now return to the profession quicker under a retraining program being run through La Trobe University.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

