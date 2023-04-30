Former nurses could now return to the profession quicker under a retraining program being run through La Trobe University.
That is thanks to $15,000 scholarships that have been instigated with the aim of helping people back into the nursing workforce in 16 weeks.
La Trobe rural health school dean Professor Jane Mill said the scholarships would provide a "unique opportunity" for former nurses to quickly and easily return to nursing and pave a new career in healthcare.
"Nursing looks different in 2023," she said.
"For regional nurses, there are more jobs close to home in more settings, like aged care or GP clinics, and there's more flexibility to work around your family and life commitments.
"Nurses who re-train with La Trobe are set up for a great career, starting with world-leading nursing education and a placement with a reputable local workforce partner."
Professor Mills said the current shortage of nurses meant they were especially hoping former nurses would apply in non-metropolitan areas as a "priority".
"It's great to work with the Victorian government to meet health workforce needs, particularly in our regional and remote communities," Professor Mills said.
All Victorian and Border community former nurses can apply by May 31, with limited spaces available.
Professor Mills said only a certain amount of funding was available.
"I'd encourage anyone interested and keen to apply as quickly as possible."
Professor Mills said the nursing shortage remained a problem.
"It's tough to fill vacancies for registered nurses. There's such a massive shortage of nurses, so the government is trying to invest heavily."
To find out more information about the program visit here.
