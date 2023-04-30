Albury Hotspurs came from behind to beat Wangaratta 3-2 on Sunday despite having Lily Godfrey sent off.
The undefeated league leaders, who have now won seven matches in a row, had to play the last 17 minutes with 10 players after Godfrey was shown a second yellow card by referee Tony Caunt.
Hotspurs profited from two goalkeeping errors but finished the game on the back foot after Sarah Morris' second goal of the game had given Wangaratta hope of snatching a point.
"It was another challenge," Hotspurs coach Brad Howard said.
"The girls were incredibly flat but we talk about testing their mettle and they came back well, albeit from a couple of unexpected goals.
"We were probably lucky in that regard but you create your own luck by creating chances."
Wangaratta opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Beth Cope's right-wing corner wasn't cleared and Morris forced the loose ball into the net.
At the other end, Devils keeper Estella Hernandez threw herself at the feet of Alice McIntosh and saved well from Charlotte Laird before rushing out to thwart Jess Thomas.
But two goals in three minutes, late in the first half, turned the game on its head.
When a superb Spurs move saw the ball moved from back to front, Rylee Steele's cross was helped by Ava Tuksar into the path of Sian van Gastel and she applied the finishing touch.
Roisin Wilson then stepped inside Ella Antonello and tried her luck from 20 yards, the ball squirming through Hernandez's gloves and over the line.
It was 3-1, seven minutes into the second half, when Hernandez spilled Tuksar's long-range shot.
However, hesitation in the Spurs defence allowed Morris to nip in and double her tally 20 minutes from time.
Hannah Swindley had the best chance to equalise for Wangaratta in the closing stages but she slashed her shot wide of the near post.
"Losing a player late really changed the shape and a little bit of panic set in," Howard said.
"But they were able to apply everything they've learnt to get across the line.
"Teams are coming at us a lot harder so we've had to find a way.
"Things haven't been all downhill, it's been a real grind, so if we can still come away with wins, I can't wait to see the football they can achieve again when they get back to their best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.