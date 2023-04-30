The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Hotspurs 3 Wangaratta 2: Leaders win again despite Lily Godfrey red card

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 30 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Tuksar and Beth Cope go shoulder to shoulder during a robust contest between Albury Hotspurs and Wangaratta at Aloysius Park. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ava Tuksar and Beth Cope go shoulder to shoulder during a robust contest between Albury Hotspurs and Wangaratta at Aloysius Park. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Hotspurs came from behind to beat Wangaratta 3-2 on Sunday despite having Lily Godfrey sent off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.