THE Steamers endured a horror day at Murrayfield on Saturday as visitors Wagga Agricultural College ran riot in the second half to post a 64-0 victory.
Without leading tryscorer Reuben Sarkis and lock Ryan O'Sullivan, the home side struggled to find the final attacking piece despite some promising forward forays, particularly in the first half.
On a dark day, Jale Vetawa was lively on a wing and youngster Harry Harrington again equipped himself well in the forward pack.
The score was 19-0 at halftime and as the Steamers came out to try and peg back the margin, they opened themselves up to counterattack.
Despite some great try-saving tackles on the line, the visitors eventually got the first try of the second half.
Izaea Goodhue was sent-off for what looked like run-of-the-mill contact but was adjudged a shoulder charge by the referee, captain Simon Clements taking issue with the call to no avail.
The Steamers battled on, Clements eventually coming off the field himself with an injured right arm.
But despite some good moments, the lack of scoreboard pressure was devastating and WAC finished with a flurry.
The loss sees the Albury-Wodonga club go 1-2 for the season.
James Kora's men will have the opportunity to redeem themselves as they are back at Murrayfield again next Saturday, with the club to host a Ladies Day with cocktails, food and music.
