Myrtleford overcame a four-goal deficit in the third quarter to kick-start its season with a crackerjack 15.6 (96) to 14.11 (95) home win over Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.
Declan Bren kicked the match-winner with only 58 seconds left, but the game, unfortunately, had another twist when Rovers' teenager Will McCarthy was knocked out with seven seconds left (see story page 36) and that, eventually, ended the game.
It was another contender for the best match of the opening month and Myrtleford would have been entitled to sing the song like it was a finals win, but everyone was so concerned for McCarthy, the players shuffled off to respectful applause.
Every quarter had a lead change, with eight for the match.
"It was just our ability to stay in the hunt, we've done a lot of leadership across our club and our leaders stood up when they needed to and dragged our young list with them," Saints' coach Craig Millar offered.
"I challenged our midfield at half-time and they responded and got the ball on our terms."
Sam Martyn, co-captain Mitch Dalbosco and Brody Ricardi started in the midfield in the third quarter, with the latter kicking a superb snap to regain the lead, just 14 minutes after trailing by 24 points.
The action was frenetic as the teams produced a pulsating 12-goal quarter with the game's best player, Wangaratta Rover forward Alex Marklew, grabbing the mark of the day, flying over direct opponent Austin Wickes and Nic Ferguson.
The Saints carried a one-point lead into the final quarter as the teams traded early goals, including a ripper to Rovers' Jack Gerrish, who weaved through heavy traffic and snapped from 30m on his non-preferred left foot.
Gerrish then set up emerging ruck Toby Murray, but he missed from 20m in front.
However, he showed his maturity a minute later from further out to steal a six-point lead.
Myrtleford's Josh Muraca cut the deficit to five and then Rovers' coach Sam Murray, who had a superb last quarter, took a terrific mark.
The Saints had one last attack and Bren popped out the back to nail the match-winner.
Co-captain Ryley Sharp finished with four goals and received strong support from the crafty Ricardi, teenagers Tom Cappellari and Ashton McPherson, Sam Hilton-Joyce and Elijah Wales.
Marklew was outstanding with six goals, while fellow forward Tom Baulch, known more by his nickname Prime Train, was terrific with four.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've been on the other end the past three weeks, I get the chance to say that's one we lost," Murray suggested.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.