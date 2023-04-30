A ploy to utilise the size of Myrtleford's key forwards handed the club its first win in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 29.
Ryley Sharp (four goals) and Kyle Winter-Irving (one) played well against Wangaratta Rovers, but it was their presence which allowed Declan Bren to sneak out the back and grab the match-winner with 58 seconds left.
"We've been working a lot of the representation of the small forwards because we have the two bigs and Ryley Sharp's always double-teamed, so it's just about having someone on the ground when something like that happens," Bren explained.
The Saints one-point win continues an incredible run of thrillers between the teams at Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2019, in an Easter cracker, Myrtleford's Mitch Dalbosco kicked a goal with 39 seconds left to snatch a five-point win and then last year the home team's Elijah Wales landed a major with two minutes left for a three-point win.
