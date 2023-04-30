Recruits on song as Jindera marches to third win in a row

JINDERA marched to a third straight win on Saturday as the beefed-up Bulldogs continued their search for atonement for last year's grand final disappointment.
Ellen Cook and recruit Tamika Wholohan, who returned to the club from North Albury, were relentless in defence as the Bulldogs opened up a handy first-quarter lead and never gave an inch in the 54-27 win over Billabong Crows.
Sam Creasy led the scoring up front with a dominant display in the goal circle while another recruit, Chelsea Harper, was a strong performer in wing defence.
It was the smallest margin in Jindera's three wins this year as the side eyes another deep campaign into September.
"We didn't really know what to expect on Saturday and I was pretty impressed with what the girls put together," playing-coach Tegan Vogel said.
"Our first quarter really set the scene for the rest of the match, we came out firing and ready to go.
"The defensive pressure from Ellen and Tamika put us in good stead for the rest of the game.
"We're working on getting better every week ... we all have the same goal and we want to go pretty deep into September."
ALSO IN SPORT:
In other games, reigning premier Osborne went 3-0 with a comfortable win over Holbrook while Murray Magpies remained undefeated with 58-31 victory at Henty.
After last week's two-goal win over Culcairn, CDHBU went better with a one-goal win against Lockhart.
Elsewhere, Howlong moved up to fourth with a 65-25 victory away to BB Saints and RWW Giants were too strong for Culcairn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.