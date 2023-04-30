The Border Mail
Recruits on song as Jindera marches to third win in a row

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 4:51pm
Bulldogs recruit Tamika Wholohan fires a pass in her side's win over Billabong Crows on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
JINDERA marched to a third straight win on Saturday as the beefed-up Bulldogs continued their search for atonement for last year's grand final disappointment.

