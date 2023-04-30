Boomers cemented their place at the top of Division 1 with a 3-1 win over Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday.
The visitors took the lead at Glen Park when Noah Spiteri, playing against his former club, converted Paul Mazambi's cutback midway through the first half.
But Boomers went in level thanks to a superb strike from Noah Sredojevic, who finished off a fine team move with a left-footed rocket into the top corner.
Andrew Grove made it 2-1, three minutes into the second half, and the former coach doubled his tally just after the hour mark to see off the Diamonds challenge.
"We started a bit slow," Grove admitted.
"They got the jump on us, going 1-0 up, but we definitely felt we were in the game the whole time.
"We hit the scoreboard with Noah's absolute cracker of a goal and that really got the guys going up and about.
"From then on, I thought we were the better team.
"They had some injuries and had to make a few subs so that helped and we definitely cruised through the second half.
"Once were 3-1 up, we were in control of the game."
Boomers keeper Tal Wilson had pulled off a smart double-save to deny Spiteri and Ruben Shuker before Mazambi burst to the byline and squared to give Spiteri a simple finish.
But it was the home side creating most of the chances and they deservedly drew level when Sredojevic shifted the ball from right foot to left and gave Cam McCormack no chance in the Diamonds goal.
Decha Saisanid's clever flick over the top set up Grove to give Boomers the lead and the hosts pinned Diamonds back inside their own half for long spells.
The visitors couldn't keep the ball and Sredojevic went close with a header before Kye Halloway surged down the right and picked out Grove for a first-time finish into the bottom corner.
Diamonds didn't give up and Tristan Chambeyron sent one effort flying towards the top corner only to be denied by another good save from Wilson.
"Coming into a new side has its challenges but I think we've gelled pretty well," Sredojevic said.
"I have a few mates here I played rep with, so it's not like I haven't had any chemistry with them.
"The first game, we might have struggled a bit, but since then we've been knocking the ball around beautifully, playing really good football and enjoying it a lot."
Melrose are up to third after they beat Myrtleford 5-1, while another Kieron O'Donnell hat-trick helped Cobram defeat Albury City by the same scoreline with Bill Puckett and Toby Wane also on target.
Albury Hotspurs went down 2-0 at home to Wangaratta, with both of the Devils goals scored by Ethan Whiley.
