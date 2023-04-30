LAVINGTON Panthers have withstood a last-quarter surge to hold off Wodonga Raiders in the North East Border Female Football League grand final rematch at Birallee Park yesterday.
In a physical match, the Panthers used a 13-point three-quarter-time buffer to prevail 4.5 (29) to 3.6 (24).
The Panthers gained the ascendancy in the second quarter with midfielders Gab Goldsworthy, Emily Suckling and Alice Voss taking control.
But the two teams have not been split by more than 11 points in their previous six games and the Raiders came home strongly.
Recruit Kasey Marsden was again mighty for the Raiders while Samantha Peppler and Baylee Butterworth (one goal) were among the side's other better performers.
Yet the Raiders were unable to find a multiple-goal scorer whereas Cassie Koschel from the Panthers backed up her three last week with two for the victors.
Sienna Curphey and Bridie Gregurke also found the big sticks for the victors.
"It was tight tussle and they were probably able to capitalise a little bit better than us," Raiders coach Terry Burgess said.
"But it was good for our girls to have a hit out against quality opposition so we can take plenty away from that."
ALSO IN SPORT:
In the other game, Murray Felines secured their second win of the season with a dour two-point victory away over Wangaratta Rovers. Rovers jumped out of the blocks to take a handy first-quarter lead but couldn't find the big sticks after that.
Claire Megarrity and Isabel Bush were best for the Felines while Sophie Nicholson and Alexandra Jackson scored the goals for the victors.
