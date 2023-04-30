The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Midfielders give Panthers the edge as they hold on against rival Wodonga Raiders

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 30 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Bridie Gregurke, who scored a goal, gets a handball away under pressure. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Bridie Gregurke, who scored a goal, gets a handball away under pressure. Pictures by James Wiltshire

LAVINGTON Panthers have withstood a last-quarter surge to hold off Wodonga Raiders in the North East Border Female Football League grand final rematch at Birallee Park yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.