Murray United's under-16s have made a winning start to their NPL3NW campaign.
In their first game since the qualifying rounds, Murray struck twice in the first 12 minutes of their clash with Altona Magic with Kylan Piltz and Sam Noble scoring on the counter-attack.
United were reduced to 10 men before half-time and Altona pulled a goal back but they were unable to break down the home defence in the second half.
Murray's under-15s, playing in NPL2, beat South Melbourne 3-1 at Wodonga's La Trobe University with goals from Israel Monga, Pattako Buakaeo and Xavier Medway.
ALSO IN SPORT
United showed desperation in defence to keep out a talented opposition.
The under-18s were left with a mountain to climb against Altona Magic after falling 2-0 behind and having a player sent off.
Riley Broad pulled one back and Murray hit the woodwork but it finished 2-1.
Murray's under-14s lost 2-1 at home to Eltham.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.