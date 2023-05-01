A CANCER survivor who lost her legs and fingers from medical complications is still battling without a car months after a horrific accident.
Myrtleford resident Tricia Semmens was trapped in her wheelchair-modified vehicle when it caught on fire on the road near Dargo, south of Mount Hotham ski resort, in late January.
Her son, Jackson, freed her but the car was destroyed.
The North East community is now rallying around Ms Semmens to help buy a new car to allow her to regain her independence.
Ms Semmens became a double amputee (both legs and all fingers) about 22 years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer and the subsequent treatment complications.
She developed a rare infection after lymph node removal and breast surgery, culminating in 14 months of rehabilitation. She has relied on a wheelchair ever since.
Five years post-rehabilitation, Ms Semmens bought a car, which was modified to allow her to drive independently with the use of hand controls.
It meant she could take herself to medical appointments, do the shopping and run errands.
Ms Semmens' friend Tracy Holmes said Ms Semmens and Jackson were seven kilometres from Dargo on their way home from a visit on January 29 when the car failed; first the power steering, then the brakes and within minutes smoke and flames emerged from the engine.
Jackson had manoeuvred the car into an embankment to stop it from rolling and tried to open the motorised ramp to get his mum out of the car.
Alarmingly, the electrics failed and it had to be forced open with help from other stopped motorists.
Jackson got her out using a manual ramp on the other side of the car and spared her medications and special aides before the car was engulfed by flames.
"He was a hero and saved his mum's life," Ms Holmes said.
Ms Holmes started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a new car.
"While insurance will assist, it is only a small portion and will not cover the cost of a suitable type of vehicle that will accommodate the specialised modifications required for Trish," she said.
A Community Fundraiser, Family Fun Day and Concert will also run at Myrtleford Hotel on Saturday, May 20.
It will feature Sharyn Bilston with a Stevie Nicks tribute, Darren Colston, Livy B and Tracy Hamilton and The Friesians. There will be auctions, raffles, children's activities and door prizes.
Entry $20 and under-16s a gold coin for the event from 3pm. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or on the door.
To support the fundraising campaign visit GoFundMe.
