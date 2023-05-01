The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Myrtleford community rallies around amputee Tricia Semmens for a new modified car

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 1 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North East community is rallying around Myrtleford cancer survivor and amputee Tricia Semmens, who lost her wheelchair-modified car in a horrific incident in January near Dargo.
The North East community is rallying around Myrtleford cancer survivor and amputee Tricia Semmens, who lost her wheelchair-modified car in a horrific incident in January near Dargo.

A CANCER survivor who lost her legs and fingers from medical complications is still battling without a car months after a horrific accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.