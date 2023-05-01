The Border Mail's Mark Jesser and James Wiltshire were once again out and about this weekend to capture all the amazing local sport. Mark was able to photograph the autumnal beauty in Myrtleford. Whereas the rest of the weekend was largely an overcast affair.
Yarrawonga proved their finals credentials against the Raiders in the netball and football. The Saints fought out a classic against the Rovers and Jindera were too strong for the Billabong Crows in football and netball.
Other games in this weekend's gallery include Steamers v WAC, Bandits v Penrith, Chiltern v Mitta United, Lavington v Raiders in women's football, Boomers v Wodonga Heart and Hotspurs v Wangaratta in women's AWFA.
Once again, all photos can be purchased from The Border Mail office in Wodonga.
