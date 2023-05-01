The Border Mail
John Pratt suffers a broken rib during Chiltern's win away to Mitta United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:50am
John Pratt, second from right, was clattered in the ribs during the first half of Chiltern's 61-point win away to Mitta United on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
John Pratt, second from right, was clattered in the ribs during the first half of Chiltern's 61-point win away to Mitta United on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

John Pratt suffered a broken rib during Chiltern's win over Mitta United on Saturday.

