John Pratt suffered a broken rib during Chiltern's win over Mitta United on Saturday.
The former CDHBU coach, who joined the Swans during the off-season, had to be taken to hospital after copping a heavy knock during the game at Eskdale.
Pratt was given the all-clear and discharged on Sunday but could be out of action for several weeks.
"I've got a small fracture, nothing too serious but it's very painful," Pratt said.
"I got a handball to the ground and one of their blokes fell into my ribs, a bit of an accident but it certainly hurt, that's for sure.
"There's not much you can do for ribs, it's not like you can put it in a cast or anything, I've just got to feel confident in playing again.
"At the moment, I can hardly move so I'll let the swelling go down this week and see how I feel.
"It's a day-to-day thing, there's no set time for recovery, it's just whenever I feel confident enough to play and get tackled again.
"They checked my lungs and there's no puncture or anything like that."
Pratt was named in Chiltern's best players in his first two games for the club.
"Playing and coaching takes its toll so this year has been a breath of fresh air, being able to play and contribute where I can with helping Brad (Hibberson) out," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's been unreal, hence I've played some decent footy.
"Saturday was probably our best game.
"We've been a little bit scratchy but we're starting to get continuity.
"We've got a few fresh faces and our best footy is going to be quite good and quite hard to match."
