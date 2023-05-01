The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Grace Senior: Former Ovens and Murray netballer takes up football in Katherine

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Senior was a star of Ovens and Murray netball but she's now playing football for Katherine-based Eastside FC. Picture by James Wiltshire
Grace Senior was a star of Ovens and Murray netball but she's now playing football for Katherine-based Eastside FC. Picture by James Wiltshire

Grace Senior has swapped her netball dress for a football jumper after relocating to the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.