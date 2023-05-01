Grace Senior has swapped her netball dress for a football jumper after relocating to the Northern Territory.
One of the Ovens and Murray's most prolific shooters during her time at Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury, Senior has joined Eastside in the Big Rivers Football League and is set to make her debut this week.
She may be new to the game but Senior is relishing a completely different sort of sporting challenge in a fresh environment.
"Netball-football is not a thing up here, it's girls' footy and men's footy, so it gave me the opportunity to try something new and it's pretty exciting," Senior said.
"I've never played women's footy but everyone's really welcoming and they're so inclusive regardless of everyone's ability.
"Everyone takes their footy so seriously back home but players up here don't get paid, they just do it because they love footy.
"I don't necessarily know what I'm doing but I'm going to have a crack.
"It still feels very new so I'm just trying to gain as much knowledge about the sport as I can."
Senior shot 729 goals for Corowa-Rutherglen last season, more than any other player in the competition, as the Roos finished top of the A-grade ladder.
However, their premiership hopes were dashed after a straight sets finals exit, losing to Yarrawonga and then Wangaratta.
"It was a pretty disappointing end to the season but it's in the past now and we can't change anything," Senior said.
"Up here, there's no pressure at all, it's just exciting, I can't even explain.
"I don't know anyone, no-one knows me, I can just be myself.
"I love it.
"I'm really looking forward to it.
"They're probably going to play me in the ruck or forward.
"I'm pretty nervous, it's a bit scary, the physicality of the sport, but I'm really keen to just have a go.
"I think I have what it takes.
"I can kick a footy and I don't mind tackling people, so having the chance to take your anger out on the field is not bad!"
Senior and her partner, Will Robinson, are both playing for Eastside after a work opportunity for Robinson took the pair to the Top End.
Robinson played six games for Darwin Buffaloes in the Northern Territory Football League earlier this year, having spent three spells at John Foord Oval including 17 games under Peter German last year.
"I decided to come for the adventure too!" Senior said.
"I'm working as a mentor at the high school and I love that; all the kids are very lovely.
"We live on the Katherine River, we were fishing yesterday and there was a croc right there swimming in front of us.
"That's the Northern Territory for you, I suppose!"
Eastside play Arnhem Crows on Friday.
