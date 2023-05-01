A lone Gallipoli pine now stands at attention in front of Wodonga Primary School, marking the site of the new Defence Families Memorial.
After the school's Anzac Day assembly yesterday morning, with guests including MP Dr Helen Haines and Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf, the school's Defence families and children assembled at the new memorial for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Dr Haines, speaking after the ceremony, said it was imperative that we keep the Anzac spirit alive in our younger generation.
"These events are crucial for all Australians, but especially for our youngest Australians," she said.
"It's important for those little children from prep right through to grade six to see the reverence, the respect, and understand the story that brings us together to commemorate those who went before us at Anzac Cove and all conflicts throughout our history and today.
"I think the Anzac spirit is stronger now than ever.
"And we can see that not only from events like this, but from the massive turnout to the Anzac Day events last week."
