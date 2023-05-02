A place of worship that holds many memories for some parishioners will hold its last service in Wodonga on Sunday, May 7.
The 1874 St John's Lutheran Church will then be demolished and a new building constructed at Victory Lutheran College.
Church volunteer Jenny Simboras said there were plenty of mixed emotions with the closing of the church, but hoped people would see it as a "way forward".
The project had been on the drawing board for quite some time and would take about 12 months to build.
"There are many mixed emotions, birthdays, weddings and baptisms, were just some memories at the church," she said.
"But we will move forward, we will move forward with our friends that were made at the church, we move forward knowing God is with us as we move into the location."
Ms Simboras said they would take significant items from the Havelock Street site, including the cross and some windows.
Alatalo Bros has the contract to build the new church, for an estimated cost of up to $4 million.
From May 14, the parish will hold its worship services in Luther Hall at Victory Lutheran College until such time as their new church is completed.
Ms Simboras said the plan for more than 30 years had been for the St John's congregation to relocate to Victory Lutheran College in Drage Road, West Wodonga, "where land had been set aside for the building of a church".
"We are all very excited for this change," she said.
