St John's Lutheran Church, Wodonga will be demolished, new site planned

By Sophie Else
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
Pastor Joshua Muller and volunteer Jenny Simboras look forward to the new changes taking place at a new location. Picture by James Wiltshire
A place of worship that holds many memories for some parishioners will hold its last service in Wodonga on Sunday, May 7.

