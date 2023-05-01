A WEST Albury retirement village had a "beautiful" surprise in store for its first open day since the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Riverwood Retirement Village Open Day hosted some of the cast from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, which would be presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company in Albury on May 12-20.
Residents and visitors enjoyed a preview of the show coming to Albury Entertainment Centre.
Riverwood Retirement Village manager Belinda Mead hailed Saturday's open day a success.
"We hope to make it a regular event," she said.
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party and Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Albury MP Justin Clancy attended the open day.
Several Riverwood Retirement Village residents had stalls on site offering plants, preserves and pre-loved clothes.
Ms Mead and her daughter Hayley Collings performed songs from artists such as Vera Lynn and Patsy Cline.
