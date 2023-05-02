As the Reserve Bank yesterday jacked up the interest rate to 3.85 per cent, its highest point in 11 years, amid a cooling housing market, Border region properties priced in the low hundred thousands are drawing widespread interest.
A glance at houses for sale in Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta and Howlong yesterday afternoon revealed just four properties priced under $250,000 - one in a retirement village, and one a semi-commercial site.
The cheapest on the Border was a three-bedroom, somewhat dilapidated weatherboard cottage at Balldale, a farming village about 10 minutes west of Howlong, for $150,000.
After being advertised for five months, the property sitting on 1012 square metre block, had received nearly 1000 enquiries from eager potential buyers including young couples and investors - but, unlike other properties in this range, the house remains on the market.
"I won't beat around the bush - it's got termites," agent Anthony Hart, of Hartshorn Property told The Border Mail. "One thing the Border region has, which isn't often talked about, is that out of the 17 varieties of termites, this region has 15 of them and this house is infested.
"If it wasn't infested, it would be snapped up in no time - properties in this lower end of the range are in huge demand."
Mr Hart said many investors had steered away from the property because the cost of demolishing the house - he estimated it would be $15,000-$20,000 - wouldn't make it worthwhile.
"You may as well buy a vacant block," Mr Hart said.
On the other side of border, a two-bedroom fibro home at Wangaratta, advertised at $195,000 for just six days, was under contract yesterday afternoon for "somewhere around its asking price".
"We had about 30 enquiries about this one, many from Melbourne, and about three or four of those enquiries were from first home buyers, young couples," agent Paul Reid, of Nutrien Harcourts Wangaratta, said.
"It's in a liveable condition, it would need restumping and a bit of work, but not too much.
"The property market at the lower end up to about $500,000 is very strong."
Two other properties priced under $250,000 yesterday were a two-bedroom house in a Wangaratta retirement village for $243,000, and a one-bedroom semi-commercial property on the Murray Valley Highway, Bonegilla, for $249,000.
