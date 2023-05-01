Homeless man used building's toilet then pulled a knife on Dean Street cafe owner

A homeless man has terrified a Dean Street restaurateur by revealing a large knife while eyeballing the man.
The confrontation took place out the back of the Dalchini cafe in central Albury on the afternoon of Sunday, April 30.
The man then fled, so the cafe owner called the police and provided a description.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man was grabbed by police soon afterwards in Dean Street, but at first refused to be co-operative.
A search of the man's backpack and bumbag revealed he was carrying the knife used in the earlier confrontation, along with a pair of scissors, a box cutter and another knife.
Jason Seefus fronted Albury Local Court on Monday, May 1, via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
He pleaded guilty to enter enclosed lands, hinder or resist police, wield a knife in a public place and carry cutting weapons upon apprehension.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the knife in a public place charge was the most serious matter.
"I note the facts did not indicate in any way that you did 'wield' that knife," she told the 52-year-old, also known by the surname of Golonski.
Nevertheless, she said the incident would have been "terrifying" for the victim.
Ms McLaughlin said it was concerning Seefus was carrying four cutting implements on his arrest.
Seefus, originally from Lismore but who police said had been homeless for at least two years, was convicted and placed on a 14-month community corrections order.
Seefus was banned under the order from carrying cutting objects in public.
Defence lawyer Rachel Karrour said "living rough" had aggravated her client's depression and anxiety.
Ms Karrour said Seefus was abused by his mother as a child, so left home at 14.
"Since then he has been in custody or on the streets," she said.
Police said alarmed staff at the cafe heard "loud banging at the back door" on Sunday, April 30, about 2.35pm.
They told their boss, who called police then went to investigate.
As he exited the back door, Seefus walked out of a toilet on the second level of the building.
"The victim has noticed the accused holding a knife with a blade about 10 centimetres long in his hand."
When told by police in Dean Street he was about to be searched, Seefus became argumentative, resisted arrest and "verbally abused them".
He was fined $460 for resisting police.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.