Homeless man fled through Albury's CBD, found with bags containing other knives

By Nigel McNay
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Homeless man used building's toilet then pulled a knife on Dean Street cafe owner
A homeless man has terrified a Dean Street restaurateur by revealing a large knife while eyeballing the man.

