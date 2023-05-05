FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, 15 Havelock Street, Saturday, May 6, 10am to 1pm
Bring along your bike to have volunteer experts give it a maintenance check over or fix that flat tyre. There will be the regular repair stations including clothing, battery-operated items, jewellery and tool sharpening. They cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. Volunteers to help with bike repairs and leather items are still needed. The service is free but a donation is appreciated. Limit of three items a person. Cuppa and cake, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
SHOW UP
We Will Rock You, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, May 6, 1pm and 7pm
Presented by Trinity Anglican College, We Will Rock You - School Edition is for the whole family. Ben Elton fashioned this hilarious futurist comedy around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga and I Want To Break Free.
LISTEN UP
Enjoy an enchanted evening inspired by nature, featuring Beethoven's famous Pastoral Symphony in a stunning new version for seven players. Inventi also presents a new work by Australian composer Melody Etvs, The Baron in the Trees. Inventi Ensemble is renowned for virtuosic playing and masterly treatment of large-scale works for flute, oboe, violins, viola, cello and double bass. Australian pianist Benjamin Martin will also perform at Peregrines Function Centre on Sunday, May 7. Book both events together.
DRAW UP
MAMA Studio - Drawing for Beginners, Albury, Sunday, May 7, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Join artist and tutor Mary-Rose Riley over four Sunday sessions. Master line, edge, space and tone and practice scaling images on grid, shading and texturing. Experiment with still life, human figures and portrait drawing. Bookings: mamalbury.com.au/events/drawing-for-beginners
ROCK UP
Albury Women's Shed and Thurgoona Men's Shed Garage Sale, 195 Corrys Road, Thurgoona, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 8.30am to 3pm
Albury Women's Shed and Thurgoona Men's Shed are teaming up on a giant garage sale. Think cake stall, bird and possum boxes and Mother's Day gifts. Barbecue from 9am to 2pm.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, May 6, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.