Bring along your bike to have volunteer experts give it a maintenance check over or fix that flat tyre. There will be the regular repair stations including clothing, battery-operated items, jewellery and tool sharpening. They cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. Volunteers to help with bike repairs and leather items are still needed. The service is free but a donation is appreciated. Limit of three items a person. Cuppa and cake, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.