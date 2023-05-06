The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ends record-breaking run within weeks

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Walter (Albus Potter) and Michael Bani (Bane and the Sorting Hat) centre stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which soon finishes its history-making, four-year run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne. Picture by Michelle Grace Hunder
Ben Walter (Albus Potter) and Michael Bani (Bane and the Sorting Hat) centre stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which soon finishes its history-making, four-year run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne. Picture by Michelle Grace Hunder

DEEP within the bowels of the Princess Theatre is a bog-standard tank of water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.