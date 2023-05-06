DEEP within the bowels of the Princess Theatre is a bog-standard tank of water.
Miraculously, it transforms the stage above it into Hogwarts' Great Lake, where some stunningly, visceral scenes seem to defy what's even possible in theatre.
The whole basement had to be adapted to house the temperature-controlled pool.
It's 36 degrees to ensure the actors are comfortable in the water.
Set designers spent six months and $6 million refurbishing the 169-year-old theatre from front to back and underground to house Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Custom-made carpets studded with the letter H, bespoke wallpaper, dragon sconce lights, timber bookshelves and stained glass re-create the magical world that was made famous by English writer J.K. Rowling.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will end its four-year run in Melbourne on July 9, making it the longest-running play in Australian history.
More than one million tickets have been sold to about 1300 performances.
It first opened in February 2019 as a marathon theatre event, performed as two parts over more than five hours, and last year was condensed to a single show of 3.5 hours, including interval, after the Broadway version got similar treatment.
Thousands of hardcore Harry Potter fans and theatre lovers have made the trek from the Riverina and northern Victoria to experience the stage show including the Wakefield family, of Baranduda.
School teacher Kirsty Wakefield says her clan - including husband, Luke, and their daughters Amelia, 16, and Gemma, 14 - were awestruck by the special effects and wizardry wonders.
Billed as having "more magic per minute", the condensed show certainly delivers on its promise.
"All of the special effects were amazing!" Ms Wakefield says.
"The slowing down of time using the Time-Turner was a highlight but it was all incredible down to the minimal set changes, which revealed a whole new scene."
While the whole family has read the Harry Potter books and seen the films, Gemma is most enthusiastic, rating the show a 10/10.
But theatregoers needn't be well versed on J.K. Rowling's characters to appreciate the spellbinding scenes.
The story welcomes the return of Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after their final year at Hogwarts, along with a new generation of students.
It was the first production of the play globally to re-open after the shutdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2021, and then was re-staged as the single ticket experience in May 2022.
People from every state in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Britain, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and Mexico have seen the show on Spring Street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gareth Reeves, who has played Harry Potter incredibly since the show premiered in Melbourne, says he has been honoured to tell the story to so many fans, old and new, of the boy who lived.
"It has been the greatest honour to play Harry Potter as an adult and explore the complex and thrilling story the creative team have crafted," he says.
"At its heart this is a story of family, and I pay tribute to the incredible family we have created at the Princess Theatre over the past four years, both those on stage and those we welcomed into the theatre each night."
Last year the show broke the record for most tickets sold of any stage play in Australia, selling more than one million tickets, and in December the cast topped 1000 performances.
About 326,500 people saw the show in its first year, beating any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre, with more than half of these patrons made up of first-time theatregoers.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos has welcomed the broader benefits of the production.
"Bringing shows like this to our city delivers major benefits to our economy - with hotels, restaurants and retailers all getting a boost," he says.
"Melbourne is the only place to see this extraordinary show in Australia and I encourage anyone who hasn't seen it to book fast and experience everything Melbourne has to offer."
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold more than 6.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.
Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are now playing in London, New York, Germany, Canada and Japan.
The Australian production's executive producer, Michael Cassel, is proud of the Melbourne show and philosophical too.
"All good things must come to an end, and after an incredible four years it is time for the most spectacular production Australia has ever seen to play to its final audiences," he says.
"Melbourne has been an incredible home for Harry Potter and I can't thank the people of Victoria for welcoming the Cursed Child with such incredible enthusiasm.
"I know they will ensure the show has a memorable farewell!"
For those of us moved by the visceral lake scenes in the show, there are many more wizardry wonders and surprises in store.
Do remember to look up!
