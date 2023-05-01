The Border Mail
Lavington man cops licence ban, fine and a salient warning from Albury magistrate

By Albury Court
May 2 2023 - 3:30am
Young drink-driver 'could have killed someone' while collecting friend from club
Young drink-driver 'could have killed someone' while collecting friend from club

A young Lavington man who drove to collect a woman despite drinking for several hours has been warned of the potential fatal consequences of his actions.

