Young drink-driver 'could have killed someone' while collecting friend from club

A young Lavington man who drove to collect a woman despite drinking for several hours has been warned of the potential fatal consequences of his actions.
Gabriel Saverio Davies had been drinking before he went to an Albury pub, where he downed four stubbies of mixed vodka drinks.
While he was there he took a call from his friend, then got in his car and picked her up from a nightclub.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Davies was arrested after police stopped his vehicle on Kosciusko Road, Thurgoona, on April 2 about 2.40am.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, May 1, that Davies, 20, had "miscalculated" how much he had had to drink before making the decision to drive.
But Ms McLaughlin said she rejected that submission.
"It's no miscalculation at that reading, Mr Moody," she said of Davies' breath analysis reading of 0.114.
Ms McLaughlin said making the decision to drink and drive - as young people were susceptible to do when they had a few drinks, had their car close by and their keys in their pocket - could so easily kill someone.
Mr Moody earlier told the court that Davies, who pleaded guilty, had gone to a 21st birthday party that previous day.
He began drinking about 4pm and had thought he was "pacing himself".
"Later, he made the decision to have a few vodkas and Red Bulls," Mr Moody said, noting it was after then that Davies received the phone call from the woman he knew.
"He's then made a silly decision to go and pick her up."
Ms McLaughlin told Davies knew he "was not in a position to drive".
"You were not just into the mid-range, you were well into the mid-range."
Davies was fined $1100 and lost his licence for three months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.