High-profile Wangaratta coach Ben Reid will front the Ovens and Murray independent tribunal on Wednesday night on an unbecoming conduct charge.
Reid has been charged with intentionally striking Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan during the second quarter of the Magpies' round one clash at WJ Findlay Oval.
The officiating umpires didn't report Reid during the match.
However, Rovers' officials asked the league to investigate the incident.
Investigations officer Enzo Bevacqua deemed Reid had a case to answer after completing his investigation.
The alleged strike was considered to be intentional, to the body and of high impact.
Based on the grading, it was deemed worthy of a three match suspension with an offer of a two match suspension for an early guilty plea.
However, Reid has chosen to contest the charge at the tribunal.
Nolan hasn't played since the round one incident.
Myrtleford's Josh Muraca will also front the tribunal on Wednesday night to fight a rough conduct charge.
Muraca was reported by the umpires for a tackle on young Wangaratta Rovers player Will McCarthy that left him unconscious and required to be taken to hospital by ambulance.
The tackle was considered to be careless, high contact and of high impact.
Based on the grading, it was determined that a three match suspension with an offer of a two match suspension for an early guilty plea.
Similar to Reid, Muraca elected to contest the charge at the tribunal.
The timing of Reid's tribunal appearance could hardly come at a worse time for the Magpies who are playing well below their best in the wake of the club's salary cap saga.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Magpies lost their opening three matches against Wangaratta Rovers, Wodonga and Yarrawonga.
They also struggled in the first-half against North Albury over the weekend and were less than a kick in front at the main break.
A ten goal haul by star forward Michael Newton ensured the Magpies notched their first win of the season with the home side booting 13 goals to two after half-time.
The Magpies face a must-win clash against Albury at the sportsground on Saturday if they are to have any hope of clinching a top-three finish.
The Tigers and Wodonga remain the only two undefeated sides.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.