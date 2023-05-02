Struck ex-mate at the outside bar of pub, then hit her sister when she stepped in

A North Albury man who had a falling-out with a mate punched him and the man's sister at a Border pub, a court has heard.
Phoenix Hunter was talking with another woman at the outside beer garden bar when the assaults took place.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, May 2, to two charges of common assault.
But his sentencing has been delayed in order for his defence to obtain relevant material.
Hunter's matter will be finalised on June 6.
Police told the court that Hunter, who made a living as a barber, had long been friends with the other man, but this had deteriorated.
The friend had gone to the Beer Deluxe hotel in Kiewa Street, Albury, by himself on March 12 just after midnight.
About 12.10am the man went outside to grab a drink from the beer garden bar.
This was when Hunter approached the bench area of the bar.
He stood next to a woman, who had the ex-mate standing on her other side.
Hunter then began talking to his former friend.
A short time later, the man's sister approached the same bar and stood in between Hunter and her brother.
As a result of this, Hunter walked around the sister and pushed his ex-friend to his left shoulder, forcing him to step back slightly.
"The accused then grabbed (the man) before punching him once with a closed fist to the side of the head," police said.
On seeing her brother being punched, the sister got in between them.
But with that Hunter threw a second punch, this time to the side of the sister's head.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that hotel security then grabbed Hunter and escorted him away.
Police said the woman Hunter punched went to Albury hospital to receive treatment "as she felt pain to the head and dizziness".
Officers went to Hunter's home in Logan Road on April 4 at 7.50am to place him under arrest.
He was taken to Albury police station and declined to be interviewed.
