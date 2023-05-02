The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man facing sentence in early June on two charges of common assault

By Nigel McNay
May 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Struck ex-mate at the outside bar of pub, then hit her sister when she stepped in
Struck ex-mate at the outside bar of pub, then hit her sister when she stepped in

A North Albury man who had a falling-out with a mate punched him and the man's sister at a Border pub, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.