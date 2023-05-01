The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sophie Price explains lack of council representation at Anzac Day

TH
By Ted Howes
May 2 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The memorial at Beechworth. Picture courtesy Indigo Shire Council
The memorial at Beechworth. Picture courtesy Indigo Shire Council

Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price has explained why no one from council was present at the Beechworth Anzac Day wreath laying ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.