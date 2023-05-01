Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price has explained why no one from council was present at the Beechworth Anzac Day wreath laying ceremony.
She was responding to social media criticism, with one poster slamming the council for "paying more attention to bike trails than Beechworth servicemen and women".
"I was disappointed to read some commentary critical of council for not having a representative at the ceremony," she said.
"I can assure you that all Indigo Shire councillors consider attendance at Anzac Day services an honour and a privilege and make every effort to attend either a dawn service or march.
"Unfortunately this year, we had two councillors unavailable due to work commitments and another with Covid and despite our best efforts, we were unable to get representation at the Beechworth service.
"We did however make arrangements with the RSL to lay a wreath on our behalf. While regrettable, it is in no way a reflection of our commitment to this extremely important day in our nation's history."
