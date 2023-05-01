The Border Mail
Hope Chater to represent Australia in upcoming WKSF Kettlebell Sport World Championships in Hungary

Brent Godde
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury teenager Hope Chater is busy training for the upcoming WKSF Kettlebell Sport World Championships in Hungary next month. Picture by James Wiltshire
An Albury teenager has set her sights on gold when she represents Australia in the upcoming WKSF Kettlebell Sport World Championships in Hungary next month.

