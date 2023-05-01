An Albury teenager has set her sights on gold when she represents Australia in the upcoming WKSF Kettlebell Sport World Championships in Hungary next month.
Hope Chater will be one of several athletes from the Border to compete in the championships which commence on June 22 and run for four days.
The 17-year-old represented her country in the championships for the first time last year held at Maia in Portugal and underlined her talent after bringing home a gold and silver medal.
She trains for the sport under the watchful eye of Cheryl Schneider at Lonedog Personal Training in Lavington.
Chater is hoping for an even bigger medal haul this year with the experience of another 12-months training under her belt.
"I'm so excited to be representing my country again and it's not long before the championships are on again," Chater said.
"This year I have qualified for six events in the junior, amateur and elite divisions which is pretty satisfying.
"This year I have set my sights on the one arm long cycle - 24kg (professional), one arm long cycle - 16kg (amateur), snatch -16kg (amateur), snatch - 16kg (junior), 30-minute half-marathon in the amateur and junior divisions.
"I think at this stage there will be about 10 of us representing Australia with five of those who train at Lonedog Personal Training which is exciting."
Chater wasn't prepared to have a guess at how many medals she could potentially win over the four-day championships.
"I'm unsure what to expect to be honest," she said.
"I'm just heading to Hungary to give it my best crack and see what happens I guess but hopefully I can make my country proud."
Chater's trainer, Cheryl Schneider, said Hope was creating history in the sport.
"Hope is the first junior Australian who has qualified as an elite lifter overseas," Schneider said.
"Even though she is a junior, she lifts better than a lot of the top Australian lifters in the world.
"If you ever see her on the platform competing or training, she really has that drive and determination to get the best out of herself."
Unfortunately Kettlebell Sport is not a funded sport and all athletes who make the team must fund their own expenses.
A Gofundme page has been created to help cover the costs associated with the trip which include airfares, accommodation, team uniform, registration fees, passport and incidental travel expenses.
Anyone wishing to donate can at Gofundme with the goal to raise $5000 before next month's competition.
