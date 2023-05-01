Police search for Melbourne woman missing while visiting Bright

A Melbourne woman has gone missing over the weekend while on holiday in Bright.
Victoria Police said Lillian, 48, of Cheltenham, was last seen having a video chat with her friend at her accommodation on Gavin Street about 7.30pm on Saturday, April 29.
"She was planning day trips in the area and is believed to be travelling in a black Honda Jazz with the registration TEP885," police said in a statement.
"Police, family and friends are concerned for Lillian's welfare as they haven't been able to contact her since Sunday, which is out of character."
Police released a picture of Lillian on Monday evening.
"Lillian is described as Asian, of solid build with short purple hair," police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.
