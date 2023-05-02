The Border Mail
Joe Richards, Kaelen Bradtke, Fletcher Carroll and Max Beattie use interleague as stepping stone

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Last year's triumphant Ovens and Murray interleague side.
Damien Sexton says young O&M talent aspiring to play at a higher level can put themselves firmly on the recruiting radar of talent scouts in the interleague clash against Goulburn Valley.

