Damien Sexton says young O&M talent aspiring to play at a higher level can put themselves firmly on the recruiting radar of talent scouts in the interleague clash against Goulburn Valley.
Sexton cited four young guns in Joe Richards (Collingwood), Kaelan Bradtke (Richmond rookie list), Fletcher Carroll (Central District) and Max Beattie (Woodville-West Torrens) as O&M representatives who all went to a higher standard over the off-season.
Richards produced a dazzling best on ground display in the O&M's crushing win over Goulburn Valley last year to be awarded the AFL Victoria medal.
Carroll also enhanced his reputation, being named third best after a dominant display in the midfield.
Bradtke and Beattie both kicked two goals in the thumping 18.11 (129) to 9.10 (64) win.
"I was thrilled to see so many boys who represented the league last year get rewarded by getting picked up at the higher level and in the case of Joe and Kaelan, the elite level," Sexton said.
"As coach of the side, I try to get the balance right in picking the proven performers alongside the younger players that are in form who can use the exposure as a stepping stone to bigger things.
"Joey and Kaelan are now on AFL lists while Fletcher and Max have both got starts in the SANFL.
"Both their coaches over there in the SANFL contacted me a couple of months after the interleague to ask me what I thought of them and if they could play at a higher level.
"So if you are a younger player who aspires to play at a higher standard there are a lot of benefits of playing interleague."
The O&M squad which was released last week boasts plenty of young talent which in some cases has already played at a higher standard.
Albury duo Jacob Conlan and Riley Bice both played VFL for GWS reserves last year.
Lavington's Ewan Mackinlay did likewise with Essendon.
Wodonga Raiders' Tom Bracher is also in the squad and has been a regular for Richmond in the VFL so far this season.
The O&M interleague squad will train for the first time tonight (Wednesday).
There are additional training sessions the following two Wednesday's in the lead-up to the clash at Albury Sportsground on May 20.
