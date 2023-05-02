NORTH East winemakers have dominated a nationwide industry competition.
Among 50 Young Guns of Wine Awards 2023 finalists were Raquel Jones (Weathercraft, Beechworth), Gabe O'Brien (Cavedon Wines, King Valley) and Rowly Milhinch (Scion, Rutherglen).
Ms Jones had been a finalist for the fourth year running, Mr O'Brien for the third year running and Mr Milhinch for the second year in a row.
Mr Milhinch also took out the People's Choice trophy last year.
Ms Jones makes elegant takes on chardonnay, shiraz and cabernet, but has expanded into varietals such as tempranillo and albarino.
Together with husband Hugh, Ms Jones launched the Weathercraft label in 2016 and made their first wines the next year.
Mr O'Brien made micro-batches of wine to celebrate the hard work of his father-in-law, who helped pioneer and revolutionise grape-growing in the King Valley.
He introduced less common styles in the district including skin contact on white grapes and sparkling gewurztraminer.
The Young Gun of Wine Awards would be announced on June 19.
