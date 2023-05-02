A teenager was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Hume Highway which closed both northbound lanes.
Emergency services were called to the Hume near Whitefields Lane, around three kilometres south of Bookham, around 3.40pm on Monday and a rescue helicopter was called in a short time after.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to the Hume Police District arrived to find a truck and sedan had collided.
The 18-year-old male driver of the car was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition, police said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the teenager sustained injuries to his head, spine and pelvic area and it is believed he was trapped in his car for some time before being freed.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 36-year-old male truck driver was conveyed to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
Both northbound lanes of the Hume Highway were closed at Bookham to accommodate the landing of the rescue helicopter.
The lanes remained shut until after 9pm as emergency services worked to clear the road and police commenced investigations at the scene.
Northbound traffic was backed up on the highway for more than six hours with some turned around back towards Jugiong.
One motorist commented on the Live Traffic NSW Twitter post regarding the incident that they had been stuck on the Hume Highway due to the crash for six hours and a second said they were there until 9pm.
A crime scene has been established and as inquiries continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact the Hume Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.