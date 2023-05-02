Man throws chair and storms off after having his jail time increased

The Border Mail
Man throws chair in Wodonga Court, storms off after having jail time increased

By Wodonga Court
May 2 2023 - 12:10pm
A man who repeatedly breached a lengthy intervention order by calling the victim from jail has thrown a chair and stormed out of court after having his sentence increased.

