Man throws chair and storms off after having his jail time increased

A man who repeatedly breached a lengthy intervention order by calling the victim from jail has thrown a chair and stormed out of court after having his sentence increased.
The offender, who has a child he has never met with the victim, was on remand for an extreme bashing in Wodonga.
The victim took out an intervention order in October 2021 after a three-year relationship ended.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 2 heard the order bans the man from contacting the victim in any way, and he is unable to get anyone else to contact her.
He was serving time at Port Phillip Prison between March 23 and 30 last year, with his mother on his call list.
The man regularly asked his mother to add the victim to their phone calls, which she did.
Police searched the phone records for an unrelated matter and identified 21 such calls where the victim was either added, or an attempt made to add her.
IN OTHER NEWS
The same offending occurred at Ravenhall jail, with 23 calls made between June 7 and July 21.
The mother was removed from the offender's call list as a result.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the offending was at the lower end of the scale was "not sophisticated in any way, shape or form".
"There's no suggestion of threats or intimidation or harassment," he said.
"It was simply to try to have a relationship with his child."
The court heard it was likely the man was due to be released from prison in coming months over the Wodonga offending.
Magistrate Peter Mithen added a month to his term, causing the man to drop his head.
"You knew what was going on," he said.
"Courts take a fairly dim view of the breach of intervention orders, let alone persistent breaches of intervention orders."
The inmate threw a chair and stormed off after being sentenced.
"This charge is becoming common," he said in December.
"I never used to see this charge, of prisoners breaching intervention orders in custody.
"It's becoming very, very common."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.